‘I raped my best friend.’ Texas man admitted sexual assault, affidavit says

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Texas man is behind bars after he admitted to police that “I raped my best friend”.

Police in Wichita Falls were dispatched to a home around 1:46 Sunday morning for a reported sexual assault. When they arrived they found Jonathan Logue, who appeared to be visibly upset, but was very forthcoming.

According to an arrest affidavit, Logue told police that he and the victim had previously dated for about two years and that for the past year they had just been friends.

Logue went on to tell officers that while he and the victim were “hanging out” he started to not feel well and was offered to “sleep it off” in the victim’s bedroom. Logue said that he went upstairs and laid on the bed.

Sometime later the victim went upstairs to check on Logue and then according to Logue laid down next to him on the bed. According to the affidavit, at this point, Logue began touching the victim without her consent and then sexually assaulted her.

Logue said that during the assault he could see a disgusted look on the victim’s face and asked her if she wanted him to stop, to which the victim nodded yes but said “no” or “stop” to him.

While verifying the story Logue told officers ” I raped my best friend. I just raped my best friend.” During this time Logue also added that the victim did tell him to “stop” two or three times.

While Logue was being Mirandized he stated, “I did not stop. I do not know why I did not stop. I was stupid. I continued to touch her.”

The victim stated that she did not give consent. According to the arrest affidavit the victim has Asperger’s Syndrome.

Logue was taken to Wichita County jail where he is held on a $10,000 bond.