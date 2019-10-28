‘I wondered how kids didn’t have coats:’ Seven-year-old collects more than 100 items for Coats 4 Kids

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — One special little boy, with a big heart, is helping families in need. Cameron Higgins, 7, collected more than 100 items for Coats 4 Kids… for the second year in a row.

Higgins showed News 4 the massive pile of coats, hats, gloves and boots that he collected, calling it ‘a Mount Everest’ of items.

“(I’m) proud,” he said.

Higgins first saw a promotion that Channel 4 ran on t.v. last year, asking for your donations. Channel 4 is proud to join forces with Colvin Cleaners for the yearly event. But he didn’t know why we would be asking for coats. He didn’t understand little boys and girls in WNY didn’t have warm clothing for our harsh winters.

“I wondered why, how, kids and adults didn’t have any coats,” he said.

His mother explained to him that there are people who can’t afford these items.

“(It’s) exciting that he would care enough for other people, and know to care for other people, and realize that they were really struggling and needed help,” Maggie Higgins said, his mother.

So last year he went to work and collected about 150 items for the Coats 4 Kids cause. He asked neighbors, friends and family to donate. And this year, he did it again, collecting about the same amount.

As soon as it started getting cold, Maggie told News 4, Cameron asked her if they could start sending out texts to people they knew, to donate. He spent about three weeks collecting items this year.

And when News 4 asked him how he was feeling after doing all of this, it was apparent he gets it.

“Grateful,” he said.

By doing all of this, Cameron has a bigger appreciation for what he has, and he’s also showing people around him, you don’t have to have the biggest stature to have the biggest heart.

