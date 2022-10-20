BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Ice at Canalside will open for the winter season the day after Thanksgiving, on November 25.
A big party will kick-off the season that night. From 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., there will be a DJ, a colorful display of holiday lights, food and drink and fireworks for the family.
Curling is coming back this year, along with ice bikes and bumper cars on the ice.
Here’s a look at the pricing:
Skating:
- 5 and under: free
- Children and military: $6
- 13 and up: $8
- Skate rental: $5
*Highmark BCBS of WNY Members receive $1 off admission, $10 off season passes, and $19 off family season passes.
Curling:
- $15 a person
- There is a 4-person minimum, 10-person maximum
Bumper Cars:
- $8 for an 8-minute ride
Ice Bikes:
- $12 for a half hour