BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Ice at Canalside will open for the winter season the day after Thanksgiving, on November 25.

A big party will kick-off the season that night. From 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., there will be a DJ, a colorful display of holiday lights, food and drink and fireworks for the family.

Curling is coming back this year, along with ice bikes and bumper cars on the ice.

Here’s a look at the pricing:

Skating:

5 and under: free

Children and military: $6

13 and up: $8

Skate rental: $5

*Highmark BCBS of WNY Members receive $1 off admission, $10 off season passes, and $19 off family season passes.

Curling:

$15 a person

There is a 4-person minimum, 10-person maximum

Bumper Cars:

$8 for an 8-minute ride

Ice Bikes: