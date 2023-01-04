BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After being closed for over two weeks due to the blizzard, the Ice at Canalside in downtown Buffalo is set to reopen on Friday night for a ‘Buffalo Strong’ event.

The evening is set to raise money for the American Heart Association to support CPR training in response to both the lives lost to cardiac events during the blizzard as well as Damar Hamlin’s cardiac event during Monday night’s Bills game.

The Ice had been closed since December 22 due to the blizzard across Western New York.

$1 of every admission ticket sold will be donated to the association along with funds raised from raffles for a signed Dion Dawkins helmet and a signed Stefon Diggs football. The event Friday will run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., and then Canalside will resume normal hours of operation.

In addition, the Ice Fest to Canalside is set to return on January 13-15.