‘If I had one wish … it would be to be adopted’: North Carolina 13-year-old’s search for a family

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Diona is a smart, 13-year-old girl who is looking for a family of her own.

“She likes to create things,” said Ashley McKinley, of foster care service Seven Homes in Greensboro, North Carolina. “She is very bright.”

McKinley says that Diona is sweet and engaging.

“My friends would say that I am a good person, and I have a good personality,” Diona said.

According to McKinley, Diona “loves fun little kid things,” but also loves to “put that more mature touch on it.”

“She embodies every pre-teen girl, then once you really sit down and spend some time with her, she kind of melts like butter, and she is just this sweet, engaging girl, who just really likes to have somebody spend one-on-one time with her,” McKinley said.

McKinley said a family would be “incredibly blessed” to call Diona their daughter because of “the light that she will bring to the family.”

“If I had one wish that would come true, it would be to be adopted,” Diona said.

You can learn more about adopting by contacting Forever Family, in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care, by visiting foreverfamily.org.