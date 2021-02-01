If you claimed your coupon for a free small pizza from Mustachio’s if the Bills won the Super Bowl- you can use it

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) – When the Bills were in the playoffs this year, a Kenmore pizzeria offered customers a free small pizza if the team won the Super Bowl.

Although this year isn’t Buffalo’s year to win it all, Mustachio’s Pizza (2701 Elmwood Ave.) is making good on the promise.

If you claimed your coupon for a free small pizza, you can use it!

Mustachio’s made the announcement on their Facebook page.

The coupons can be redeemed from Feb. 8 to May 31.

According to the post, thousands of people claimed a coupon.

“One of the bright spots of 2020 was our Buffalo Football team,” the post says. “What a great season they had, and it was so much fun to watch them each week. It was a great escape from words like pandemic, masks, ppe, covid, etc- and through this pandemic, we actually had our best year in 25 years.”