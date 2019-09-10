Illinois police looking for ‘Walter White’ look-alike, possession of meth

GALESBURG, Ill. (WTAJ) — Galesburg police grabbed the spotlight when a round of wanted pictures went up on Facebook and people were quick to point out one man’s resemblance with Bryan Cranston’s Walter White character in “Breaking Bad.”

Todd W. Barrick Jr., 50, is wanted on a probation violation due to possession of meth.

The Galesburg Police Department would like your assistance in locating and apprehending the following persons wanted on… Posted by Galesburg, IL Police Department on Tuesday, September 3, 2019

The mugshot has been shared and commented on all over social media. Everything from “say my name” to “I am the one who knocks.”

Galesburg Police are still looking for Barrick. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this individual can contact the Galesburg Police at 309-343-9151 or the Galesburg area crime stoppers at 309-344-0044