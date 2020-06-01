Illinois zoo broken into, donkeys released but safely returned

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Park District confirmed the Peoria Zoo was broken into Sunday evening.

A lock was broken at the zoo and two donkeys were released from their contact area by intruders, the park district said Monday. Both of the animals were safely returned to their barn and are under observation.

The park district said it is working with local authorities to review footage from the incident for more information.

This comes after a violent late evening and early morning around the city; between 10 p.m. and 4:30 a.m., Peoria firefighters responded to more than 10 vehicle fires and several dumpster fires, according to the Peoria Fire Department. Officials said they wanted to make it clear that it does not account for the multiple residential and building fires they also responded to in that time.

Several businesses were also vandalized and looted.