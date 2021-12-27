‘I’m broken forever:’ Amherst family pleads for answers on the anniversary of daughter’s death

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s been three years to the day since 33-year-old Joshlyn Bishop was murdered. For her close-knit family, it has only felt like three days have passed, and the pain is just as raw.

A shrine dedicated to the young godmother and sister to four takes over the first floor of her family’s home. Framed pictures with bright smiles, reliving happy memories, remind them of better days.

Joshlyn Bishop was one of five sisters

“Nobody should have to experience this kind of pain,” said Kim Perryman, Bishop’s mother. “Losing a child is the worst feeling in the world.”

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says they don’t have any leads in this 3-year-old case and he doesn’t understand why this would have happened to the young woman.

“There’s just nothing about her that would lead anyone to believe that someone would want to shoot her and kill her,” said Flynn.

Police say Bishop was shot in the doorway of her South Buffalo home just after 6:30 p.m. Dec. 27, 2018.

“You always wonder what a person’s last words were or what their last thoughts were. I know what her last thoughts were,” said Perryman as she recalled a conversation with the handyman who found her daughter. “He said he heard her crying out, “Mom, Mom, Mommy,” Perryman said through tears.

DA Flynn said while the investigation is at a standstill, this case will not be closed any time soon. Her family is hoping and praying that someone will come forward.

“I’m sure somebody knows,” said Joshlyn’s younger sister, Amara Perryman. “It’s two days after Christmas that my sister was murdered. Somebody knows something.”

Crime Stoppers Buffalo is offering up to $7,500 for information leading to an arrest in Joshlyn Bishop’s death.

To leave a tip with their anonymous line, call 716-867-6161.

“Somebody knows, and it’s just going to be a matter of time before someone talks,” said Bishop’s mom.

On this tragic anniversary, the Perryman family is hoping not to go another year without answers.