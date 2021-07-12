In Colorado, family cat finds mountain lion hiding under home’s deck

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife has relocated a mountain lion after capturing it beneath a home’s deck.

The 60-pound female is believed to be about 2.5 years old, and according to CPW officers, her body is in good condition.

It was late Thursday night when she was found under the deck of a home in Englewood. Lily Rutledge-Ellison said her cat, Wesley, was the first to sniff out the mountain lion.

“We were walking with him, and he went under the deck and came jumping out with a really bushy tail,” Rutledge-Ellison said.

She said her boyfriend checked under the deck and found the mountain lion looking back at him.

“I was like, ‘In Englewood? No way.’ That’s why I really didn’t believe it was a mountain lion. I thought maybe a bobcat,” said Rutledge-Ellison.

They assumed the mountain lion was looking for shade.

The mountain lion was relocated out of town and into more appropriate habitat. Here is video of its release. pic.twitter.com/aIwlj9qDRV — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) July 9, 2021

Rutledge-Ellison said wildlife officers took nearly five hours to carefully get the mountain lion out safely.

“Everybody was very gentle. They were really trying to be as safe as possible for all the people around,” she said.

CPW said it’s possible this was the same mountain lion spotted about 10 miles away in Centennial on July 6, but there is no way of knowing definitively.

It’s not common for a mountain lion to come into urban areas like Englewood, but it does happen occasionally as they hunt for deer, skunks, raccoons or even pets and hobby livestock.

This mountain lion was taken out of town and released in a more appropriate environment.