(WIVB) – You may remember “Flutie Flakes” and “Kelly Krunch”- now get ready for “Josh’s Jaqs!”

Bills QB Josh Allen announced in a tweet Friday night that he’s always dreamed of having his own cereal.

Big weekend ahead! Football is back and Limited Edition Josh’s Jaqs will be available in @Wegmans stores starting this Sunday, September 13th. It’s always been a dream to have my own cereal, thanks @PLBSports !! Pick up a box and support Oishei Children’s Hospital @ochbuffalo pic.twitter.com/9ptDpZKSLb — Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) September 12, 2020

You can pick up a box of Josh’s Jaqs at Wegmans starting Sunday.

Allen says the cereal will help raise money for Oishei Children’s Hospital.