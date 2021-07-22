Inaugural “Hilltap Festival” happening at Holiday Valley, Saturday

ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — 42 North Brewing Company and Holiday Valley are teaming up for the first, Hilltap Festival. It’s happening this Saturday from 12-6 p.m.

“It’s not often that you can go to a concert or have a beer at the top of a mountain. and that’s what we’re doing this weekend,” said 42 North Founder, John Cimperman.

Come Saturday, attendees can take the lift up from Tannenbaum Lodge and find an incredible view atop the Spruce Lake Lift.

42 North’s Tap Truck will be on site, along with food truck and live entertainment, the FolkFaces. “Music, craft beer and adventure, all along Spruce Lake,” said Cimperman.

Those involved say what sets Hilltap Festival apart, is the outdoor activities. You can fly fish, kayak and paddle board on Spruce Lake. There is also an option to mountain bike on the trails.

Tickets are $25 dollars and can be purchased here. Kids under ten get in free to the family-friendly and dog-friendly event. You can buy tickets day of for $30 at Holiday Valley.

