Incoming travelers have mixed reaction to NY travel restrictions

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY (WIVB) As travelers step off incoming flights at Buffalo Niagara International airport, they have mixed reactions and mixed knowledge of the updated travel restrictions which went into effect in New York State on Wednesday.

As they leave the gates, they’re greeted by members of New York’s Air National Guard, including Lt. Kathleen Urtz. “We are helping the Department of Health right now in New York State. Really, what we’re doing is handing out forms, having people sign them and fill them out and give them back to us so our main role is to head out and collect the forms for the DOH.”

Travelers from most other states either need to quarantine for 14 days or for only three days if they can get a negative Covid test on the fourth day they’re here.

“We were aware of it,” said Erica Cormier who flew in from her home in Virginia with her three daughters. “We had our four negative Covid tests and I think anything to get us home, we’ll do it. We’re from Virginia, so this is where family is.”

Once passengers fill out the traveler health form and hands it to the National Guard members, it’s up to the Health Department’s contact tracers to follow up with them about the three day quarantine and Covid test.

David Bond flew in from Maryland but admits it’s not realistic for his family to abide by the quarantine rules. “The whole contact tracing thing is a little over the top. I mean it’s not really helping anything, you know it’s just another form of Big brother watching over everything you do and there’s probably already enough of that going on.”

Kim Jones says she wasn’t even aware of the travel restrictions until she got off the plane from North Carolina. She says it’s not realistic for her to quarantine for the first three days. “No, we’re here for four days on a business retreat, so it won’t be possible for us.”