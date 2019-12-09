Independent film “Prick’d” is filmed in Buffalo and Niagara Falls

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – Hollywood comes to the Queen City once again. A new independent film called “Prick’d” is being shot in Buffalo. Crews were filming a scene inside the Gypsy Parlor on Grant street.

The film is a dark comedy about cupid and love. It stars John Rhys Davies, who people might recognize from Lord of the Rings, and Indiana Jones.

Crews have shot scenes for the movie in both Buffalo and Niagara Falls. Larry Tish, a producer for the film says he was in Buffalo for a different project a few years ago and because of a great experience, he wanted to come back.

“I stayed in an Airbnb here and the person who owned the Airbnb happened to be a filmmaker and I fell in love with Buffalo. “Then when the script came to me and it was about love I thought wow Buffalo, Niagara Falls. “I met a lot of the local filmmakers who are amazing as you probably know, are an amazing group of young aspiring filmmakers here, there’s a lot of big productions coming to town, and it all fell into place.”

Filming for “Prick’d” wraps up Friday. Trish says he’s hoping the film will be released in the fall of 2020, or on Valentine’s Day in 2021. As for where you can watch the movie, the producers of the film are still working out those details. It could be either in theaters, or on some streaming site.