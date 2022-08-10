BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The school year is right around the corner and the Independent Health Foundation is helping students prepare before classes begin.

Kids in the city of Buffalo received free school supplies as part of the “Good for the Neighborhood Program”. They also received fresh produce. This year the program had more for kids to enjoy like playing games, watching magic tricks and getting their face painted.

“We do try to bring those resources directly to them. You can see a lot of folks are walking on over so we really invite the community that is right here in this neighborhood to participate in these things that they might not otherwise be able to get to,” said Jen Mitri of the Independent Health Foundation.

The program is free to attend and if you missed todays event there is one Thursday.