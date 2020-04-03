1  of  4
Coronavirus
Independent Health to waive co-pays, cost-sharing for coronavirus-related coverage

(WIVB) – Independent Health will waive copayments or cost-sharing for COVID-19 medical testing, diagnosis, and treatment for its fully-insured employer groups, Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and individual plan members through May 31.

Earlier this month, the healthcare provider announced that it will cover in-network telehealth/telemedicine services to promote social distancing, whether or not the treatment is COVID-19-related.

“It’s no secret that when our community faces a challenge, we come together like no other and at Independent Health helping our members through difficult times has always been part of the RedShirt Treatment. What’s happening now with the COVID-19 pandemic is no exception,” said Michael W. Cropp, M.D., president and CEO for Independent Health.

