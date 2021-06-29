India Walton holds rally in Niagara Square to gain voter support

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – Presumptive Mayor elect India Walton is taking the next steps in her campaign to reach Buffalo residents and gain their support.

During a rally in Niagara Square Tuesday, she was critical of Mayor Byron Brown’s write-in campaign, calling it a distraction. Mayor Brown announced on Monday he’s still in the race. He says his supporters are fearful of what would happen if Walton, who describes herself as a democratic socialist, takes office.

Walton tried to calm those fears.

“Our opposition calls me radical. The only thing that’s radical about this campaign is that this is a radical act of love,” Walton said. She added, “No smear campaign can discourage me. No fear campaign will wear us out.”

.@Indiawaltonbflo is getting ready to address her supporters.



We’re carrying her speech live on @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/m3lu8yAkdq — Sarah Minkewicz (@SarahMinkewicz) June 29, 2021

Walton argues she does have the support of Buffalo voters.

“India is for the people. I love her dearly, and I’m really proud that the city turned out, during a pandemic, to vote for a candidate that cares,” said Buffalo resident Jeffrey Thomas, who attended the rally.

“It’s disappointing that Byron decided to do the write-in campaign, but I know that the number of people that support India and her causes and her platforms will show up in November,” said Buffalo resident Lauren Turner.

Walton her campaign will focus on increasing their volunteers, fundraising and finding ways to reach voters.