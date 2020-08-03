Indictment coming by ‘end of this month’ in burned bodies case

BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) During a status conference on Monday morning, there were new indications that a murder indictment is imminent in the case of a triple murder last September in Buffalo.

It’s been ten and a half months since a three year old boy was found alone wearing only a diaper on the porch of a West side home. Hours later, his parents’ bodies were found off Tonawanda Street, burned in the van they rented to come here from Florida.

Last week, his grandmother Zenaida Colon told News Four that Noelvin, who is now four, saw his parents murder. “He remembers clearly what happened. he talks about it I would say 90% of the time. he remembers clues, he remembers every day something different that he went through.”

No one has been charged with the murders of his parents and a close family friend who they were traveling with, but surveillance video of men seen running from the burning van helped prosecutors to zero in on at least two possible suspects, Jariel Cobb and James Reed. They were arrested 8 days after the murders and charged with drug conspiracy counts, but the surveillance video that agents had been running on a drug house on Box Avenue gives investigators strong indication that Reed and Cobb were behind a home on Box Avenue the night the third victim’s body was burned.

On Monday, in a status conference involving the drug charges, Judge Elizabeth Wolford asked why there has been such slow progress in the drug case against them. The question prompted assistant US attorney Brendan Cullinane to declare that a superseding indictment is coming soon, specifically he said “I am hoping, anticipating and planning for it to be returned by the end of this month.”

That coincides with what US Attorney JP Kennedy said about it 10 days ago. “It’s certainly a very active investigation, and yes, I think you will be hearing something sooner rather than later.”