Individual at Lancaster’s William Street School tests positive for COVID-19

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) – An individual at a Lancaster School District school has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter to parents of students at the William Street School, Lancaster superintendent Michael J. Vallely said that the district has been in contact with the Erie County Department of Health and the individual is isolating.

Parents will hear directly from the Department of Health if they or their children have been in close contact with the individual.

“Rest assured, the District has health and safety protocols in place. In accordance with those

protocols, the District thoroughly cleans and disinfects all buildings and buses on a nightly basis,” the statement reads. “We will continue to comply with established health and safety protocols including social distancing, face coverings, good hygiene, and respiratory practices, and monitoring for symptoms. If you or your child(ren) do experience any symptoms of COVID-19, please stay

home and contact your physician.”