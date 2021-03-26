Indoor attractions at the Walden Galleria open back up

CHEEKTOWAGA N.Y. (WIVB) – Indoor entertainment attractions are back up and running across Western New York, including Urban Air Adventure Park in the Walden Galleria.

“It’s been tough waiting but again we’re just super excited that we’re opening our doors today,” said owner Rachelle Nurse.

Urban Air opened for the first time in October 2020, but within a few hours had to shut down. The adventure park offers different attractions including laser tag, bumper cars, a ropes course, trampolines and climbing walls.

This place looks like a lot of fun!



Urban Air Adventure Park in the Galleria reopens today at 4 at 25% capacity. The owner tells me they’ve been waiting for this day and are looking forward to offering a safe and fun place for people to check out. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/ugF3VqDhTr — Sarah Minkewicz (@SarahMinkewicz) March 26, 2021

“There’s truly nothing like this in terms of family entertainment centers, or amusement centers, in Western New York,” Nurse said.

To ensure people’s safety, staff will sanitize each station every hour, take people’s temperature and require face masks. Urban Air will be open at 25 percent capacity. To reserve a spot, click here.

Other attractions in the Walden Galleria that opened today are Dave and Busters and Billy Beez.

“We are seeing great pent-up demand as guests are excited to venture out safely and responsibly, especially as vaccinations ramp up across the state and country. We are seeing roughly 80-85% of traffic from 2019 and we expect to see an increase with the easing of entertainment restrictions. Our tenants, many of them who are local businesses, are thrilled to be able to capture this additional business and get their employees back to work.” Seana Carlson, Walden Galleria Assistant Marketing Director

“We are so excited for all of our colleagues, who today as family entertainment centers as amusement entertainment centers are able to open our door,” Nurse said.