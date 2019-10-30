Indoor Options this Halloween

If you want to stay warm and DRY this Halloween, there are several options! And the best part they are all free.

The Niagara Community Center is offering indoor trick-or-treating, music, bounce house, face painting & pizza! That takes place from 4-7 pm.

The Buffalo Museum of Science is also hosting “Halloween at the Museum” from 5-8 pm. That includes some scavenger hunts and games.

The Buffalo and Erie County Public Library will be offering trick or treating ALL DAY at their North Park branch on Hertel Avenue. Lakeshore, Dudley and Elma branches will also be hosting throughout the day.

All of those events again are free… and will keep the kids safe and dry!

If you do choose to be outside, remember to wear reflective clothing and have a flashlight. Also be aware of your surroundings, whether you are a pedestrian or driver.

