“Injured, hypothermic man” rescued from lower Niagara River near Lewiston

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) – U.S. Border Patrol agents rescued an injured and hypothermic man along the lower Niagara River on Friday morning.

According to a news release from patrol, agents received a citizen report of a man who appeared to be injured, wet, and shivering exiting the lower Niagara River near Lewiston around 6:35 a.m.

Riverbank Rescue: #USBPBuffaloSector agents from the Niagara Falls Station, @LewistonPolice, @NyStatePolice, @USCGGreatLakes save the life of an injured & hypothermic man from the frigid Niagara River in Lewiston, NY. Protecting this nation & citizens is what we do! @CBPBuffalo pic.twitter.com/VHcMD5zftS — Chief Patrol Agent (@USBPChiefBUN) October 30, 2020

A Border Patrol Marine Unit and land patrol agents responded to the scene along with the U.S. Coast Guard, town of Lewiston Police and New York State Park Police.

They searched the area and found an abandoned vehicle that appeared to have struck a fire hydrant near the Lewiston boat launch area.

Agents then received an additional report of a man yelling for help along the riverbank in the village of Lewiston, near Artpark.

Officers located the man along the riverbank- he was incoherent, hypothermic and unable to walk due to leg injuries.

He was turned over to Lewiston Police and EMS.

“The lifesaving rescue of this young man was the direct result of a quick response and a joint law enforcement effort,” said Patrol Agent in Charge Brady Waikel of the Niagara Falls Border Patrol Station. “Protecting this nation and its citizens is what we do every day.”