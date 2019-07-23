Inmate attacks, injures Deputies in Erie County Holding Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Erie County Sheriff Timothy Howard reports a Sergeant and three Deputies were injured following an attack by an inmate on Monday at the Erie County Holding Center.

The Sheriff says Deputies responded to the housing unit of Charles Anderson at 8:52 a.m.

Anderson covered the unit door with a piece of linen and refused to clear the window. He also would not talk to Deputies.

Deputies were ordered to enter the cell, and when they opened the door, Anderson charged through the opening and punched a Sergeant in the face.

According to the Sheriff, Deputies then tried to restrain him, but he continued to resist Deputies violently.

Anderson was taken to ECMC for physical and mental health evaluation after being restrained. The members of the Erie County Sheriff’s Office were also sent to ECMC and treated for injuries suffered during the attack.

The Sergeant suffered a serious facial injury, the three others suffered varying injuries, including a bite to the upper body. It’s not clear what their work status is at this time.

32-year-old Anderson is charged with a felony count of assault with intent to injure an officer and a misdemeanor count of assault.

This is the fourth incident involving Anderson in 2019 while at the holding center.

Sheriff Timothy Howard says he faces additional administrative charges.