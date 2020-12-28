Inmate facing charges for incidents involving sprinklers at county facilities

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Erie County inmate is facing misdemeanor and felony charges after two separate incidents involving sprinklers.

On November 20, the Sheriff’s Office says Keinn Moore, 20, was at the Erie County Correctional Facility when he activated the sprinkler system in his cell. This caused significant damage to his cell, the housing area and the adjacent housing area.

A little over three weeks later, authorities say Moore was at the Erie County Holding Center when he used a sheet to break a sprinkler head away from a pipe in his cell. Hundreds of gallons of water proceeded to flood into the cell and surrounding areas.

Before deputies got him out of the cell, Moore inserted the sprinkler head into his rectum.

The Sheriff’s Office says more than $1,000 in damage was caused as a result of these incidents.

He’s been charged with reckless endangerment for the November incident, and felony criminal mischief for the December incident.

Moore is now under enhanced observation at the Holding Center. He’s being held on $10,000 bail.