Get an inside look at M&T Bank’s new tech hub inside the Seneca One tower

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — M&T Bank unveiled its new Tech Hub Wednesday morning. The new space will house 1,500 bank employees. There’s also a workspace for start-ups and tech firms and a Tech Academy or learning center.

“Who would’ve ever thought that we’d take a building that all of us Buffalonians thought was too big, and someone would come in and make it bigger,” said René Jones, M & T Bank Chairman & CEO.

Officials say they expect to start filling the building with workers soon, in a COVID-19 safe manner.

“We’re going to begin pretty soon, in the next couple of weeks, to start to move in at safe concentrations at 10 to 20 percent,” said Mike Wisler M&T Bank Chief Information Officer.

“And we’ll continue to pay attention to the environment around us, and the needs of the rest of the community. We hope that we can safely grow up to full capacity. “

Also, the Seneca One tower is officially open to the public for tours. Tours are taking place Wednesdays at 530 p.m. and Saturdays at noon. For more information, click here.