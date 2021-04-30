Inside NY Baseball: Catching controversy in the Bronx; This week’s schedule

News
Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH)– Do we have a catching controversy in the Bronx? With Gary Sanchez slumping, he’s been on the bench a lot lately in favor of backup Kyle Higashioka. We’ll take a look inside the numbers.

Let’s take a look at the week ahead for both teams.

First the Yankees: tomorrow afternoon they wrap up a three game set in the Bronx against Detroit. Off on Monday. Then the Astros come to town for three games. The homestand continues next weekend with a three game series against the Nationals.

As for the Mets: they wrap up their series in Philadelphia tomorrow night. Then to Saint Louis for four games with the Cardinals. Back home next weekend to host the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories