Inside NY Baseball: Checking in with Yankee Brett Gardner; Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom draws Tom Seaver comparisons

(WTNH)– Mets ace Jacob deGrom continues to be the best pitcher in baseball — we’ll go inside the numbers.

When the Yankees re-signed Brett Gardner in the offseason, lots of Yankees fans were wondering why. But it turns out, early this season the veteran outfielder has been an important player off the bench. As Justin Walters reports in the video above, Gardner is back for a 14th year and hopefully another trip to the World Series.

The Yankees and Mets have had a lot of great players over the years, but we are watching true greatness right now with Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom.

deGrom is off to another great start. So far in three starts, he’s pitched 20 innings, allowed just one earned run, and 11 hits. He’s also struck out 35 batters. deGrom is now being mentioned in the same breath as former Met great Tom Seaver. As a matter of fact, their eras as Mets are identical right now. In his last start in Colorado, deGrom struck out 14, including 9 in a row. The Mets record is ten in a row by Seaver.