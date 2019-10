ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wednesday night, Orchard Park schools will focus on Internet safety.

The district is hosting an Internet safety presentation with the Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the FBI.

The presentation will lay out safe strategies and discuss topics like cyberbullying, revealing too much personal information and online predators.

It starts at 6:30 p.m. in the Orchard Park High School auditorium.

There is another session scheduled for November 5.