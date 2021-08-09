Interview with Attorney of Cuomo accuser

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo remains silent. It has been almost a full week since his last recorded statement, saying he did not sexually harass multiple women, but now, one of his accusers is speaking out.

Recently, Brittany Commisso filed a criminal complaint with the Albany County Sheriff’s Office. Known as Executive Assistant Number 1 in the Attorney General’s sexual harassment investigation, Commisso said Governor Cuomo groped her. On Sunday, she revealed her identity in an exclusive interview with CBS News and the Albany Times Union.

“What he did to me was a crime,” said Commisso. “He broke the law.”

Hours after that interview aired, Melissa DeRosa, Governor Cuomo’s top aide, resigned from her position. In a statement, she said in-part, “It’s been the greatest honor of my life to serve the people of New York for the past 10 years.”

DeRosa is the latest employee to resign from the Governor’s Office and is claimed by some to have contributed to a toxic work environment.

Governor Cuomo continues to deny the sexual harassment allegations made against him. His lawyer on Friday disputed Commisso’s groping claim.

“Me and my team went through the emails for that day,” said Rita Glavin, Governor Cuomo’s attorney. “All of the entrance and exit records in this woman’s story, which is stated as fact in the report, is false. The documentary evidence does not support what she said.”

Commisso’s lawyer spoke with NEWS10 ABC on Monday.

“She told her story, which is the truth,” stated Brian Premo, who represents Commisso. “And it’s pretty despicable for somebody to call somebody a liar before they have all the facts and information.”

After a criminal complaint was filed, the Attorney General’s Office said they will cooperate with the Albany County Sheriff’s Office and will turn over evidence as it relates to their investigation.