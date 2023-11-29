The future of the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo is a big concern of some devout Catholics, who see fewer priests, empty pews, and hardly any new faces at a time when church leaders look to move past the dark chapter of settling almost 900 childhood sexual abuse cases spanning decades.

This is the final installment of a three-part series looking into the Diocese of Buffalo’s recent suggested contribution of $100 million to settle hundreds of sexual abuse cases and how some devout Catholics have responded. Don’t miss Part 1 and Part 2.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The recent memorandum from the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo, which called on parishes to financially contribute to future resolution of hundreds of childhood sexual abuse claims, has worsened an increasingly contentious relationship between some devout Catholics who feel alienated by church leaders.

The Diocese said it does not know how much it will ultimately cost to settle 891 Child Victims Act claims, accusing priests, employees, volunteers, religious order priests and sisters, and coaches of sexual abuse. But the $100 million suggested contribution was an effort to show survivors and bankruptcy court officials how serious the Diocese is in moving forward from its darkest chapter.

“At the end of the day, what it will cost will be painful,” said Richard Suchan, chief operating officer for the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo, in an exclusive interview with News 4. “It’s not going to be a number that leaves the diocese or any of our parishes in a good financial situation.”

News 4 spoke with five devout Catholics who support financial settlements for survivors, but are critical of the Diocese for what they see as another misstep, by asking parishes first to share in the financial pain.

“I think the Western New York Catholics are feeling very, very alienated right now, and they’re alienated because of what’s going on within the Buffalo Catholic Diocese,” said Mike Liwicki, a parishioner of St. Bernadette-Southtowns.

“I feel like the parishioners of today are being victimized by the sins of the past that we had no control over,” said parishioner Marie Carrubba of Holy Apostles Parish in Jamestown.

The childhood sexual abuse scandal, broken open by the 2019 passage of the Child Victims Act, and courageous survivors who made their complaints public, has left the Diocese in a precarious situation, both financially and spiritually. The Covid-19 pandemic did not help.

Now, the resolution of its bankruptcy case and settlement of the claims continue to be obstacles to the Diocese’s path to renewal.

During an hour-long interview, Suchan touched on various topics, from the diocese’s bankruptcy and recent recommended settlement contribution, to the reluctance of some devout Catholics to donate, and the future of the institution with fewer priests and a growing absence of youth in the church pews.

“The Diocese has repeatedly expressed remorse for the actions that happened, that led to the victims coming forward,” Suchan said. “Part of this process also includes: We can say we’re sorry, but we need to ante up.”

Settlement recommendation

The Diocese made the $100 million suggested contribution to survivors in a related bankruptcy court filing last month, taking some by surprise.

The news was shared with parishioners by a memorandum posted on the Diocesan website and read to some during masses across the region.

The suggestion is similar to the one made by the Diocese of Syracuse, which has much fewer cases to settle than the Buffalo Diocease.

This week, the Catholic Diocese of Rockville Centre made a “best and final” offer of $200 million, plus any insurance monies, to resolve about 600 sex abuse claims, which is roughly two-thirds of the cases filed against the Buffalo Diocese.

Some Buffalo-area parishioners viewed the Diocese’s decision to first seek settlement funds from across the Catholic family of entities, including its 160 parishes, as shortsighted.

“There’s just a total lack of leadership, a total lack of command presence in what’s the largest crisis the Diocese has ever faced in 160 years,” said Mike Taheri, a parishioner of St. Brendan on the Lake in Newfane.

A chief conflict parishioners have with the Diocese is what they perceived as its willingness to use offertory funds to cover some settlement costs.

“Here people have been putting money in the basket for years, years, and years,” said Anthony Bonaventura Jr., a parishioner of Our Lady of Peace in Clarence.

Suchan said the Diocese believes it can cover the settlement without using contributions from parishioners.

Of those 891 claims, roughly 600 involve clerics, including some with multiple allegations. More than $15 million has already been paid to attorneys for the Diocese in its bankruptcy and the state Attorney General’s investigation.

“The suggested contribution at this point would really come from two sources: reserves and the sale of underutilized real estate,” he said.

For example, the closed Christ the King Seminary outside East Aurora is listed for a sale price of $5.3 million and the downtown headquarters will also be listed. A former Catholic school owned by the Diocese in Olean was sold this month for $200,000 to a local developer.

“The reason we don’t believe that offertory would be part of that contribution is offertory is what keeps our lights on,” Suchan said. “Offertory covers current obligation, current payroll. It’s kind of a cash-in/cash-out kind of deal.”

The sex abuse scandal, coupled with the Covid-19 pandemic, has hurt the Diocese and allowed a concerning trend to continue where parishioners give less, but some are not even showing up to church anymore.

Carefully contributing, or not at all

Parishioners who spoke with News 4 Investigates said they either stopped contributing to parishes entirely, or only contributed when they can add restrictions to how the money can be spent.

Paul Eberz, a parishioner at St. Joseph University Parish, said he has stopped contributing to the parish. He said the memo issued by the Diocese raised eyebrows because it seemed that the first option was to seek money from parishes.

“I’m not exactly sure parishioners would be willing to continue to contribute to all of this if they were aware of the fact that the monies that they’re contributing presently and in the past could very well be used for settlements or to pay attorneys,” Eberz said.

Carrubba said survivors need to be paid, but the Diocese should not look at parishioners for that financial assistance. If the Diocese wants parishes to pay for the sins of the past, then church leaders need to do a better job of informing the flock on the process.

“I think the victims need to be repaid and made whole if possible,” Carrubba said. “They suffered long enough. I’m just upset with the fact how long this has gone on and how long the Diocese has fought this to make reparations to those individuals. I hate to say it, there’s an awful lot of money being spent to try to not provide the transparency that’s been promised.”

Anthony Bonaventura Jr., the parishioner of Our Lady of Peace in Clarence, wanted to know what options the Diocese considered when it announced a $100 million settlement contribution. Instead, he’s read a memorandum that implied the entire Catholic community was going to feel this financial pain.

“That means they’re going to take whatever they want,” he said. “The parishes have no control.”

Liwicki, the parishioner of St. Berndadette-Southtowns, said he only contributes to organizations and efforts with his parish, but not to the offertory.

“There’s no transparency whatsoever,” Liwicki said. “I think the Western New York Catholics are feeling very, very alienated right now and they’re alienated because of what’s going on within the Buffalo Catholic Diocese.”

Mike Taheri, who also stopped contributing to parish offertory, said the Diocese has not led the flock well through its darkest chapter in its 175-year history.

“So, the parishioners should be the last line of funding in a problem that the parishioners did not create,” Taheri said. “You don’t go and say help us fix it until there’s been some responsible stewardship.”

Suchan said offertory contributions are down about 20% over a 10-year period, but these are financial challenges faced by most religions across the nation, not just in Buffalo.

People are giving less. There are fewer parishioners in the pews. And fewer priests.

But Suchan urged people to still contribute, regardless of “the players that may have been involved in the process.”

“And the church has certainly evolved over the last 25 years,” Suchan said.

“If you see value in the tenets of our faith, as we have the opportunity to close this chapter, as we engage in the renewal within the Diocese, and as a church, we answer Pope Francis’s call for the Synod,” Suchan said. “I think there’s new hope, there’s new expectation, and that we have turned the corner, and that there is lots of reason for hope and good reason to come back.”

The road to renewal is the proverbial light at the end of the tunnel that Diocese leadership believes will help the community heal.

Road to renewal

The Diocese of Buffalo, like many organized religions, is concerned about a few concerning trends as it works toward resolving the sexual abuse claims and exiting bankruptcy.

Pews are more empty than ever. And so are the offertory baskets.

An exodus of young faces has left an aging population in the pews.

Fewer priests and too many parishes.

Some parishioners believe the Diocese has become too focused on money, not on evangelism.

But Suchan said the Diocese and its Catholic entities have not lost sight of its core mission.

“The Catholic Church in Western New York has really never migrated from its core mission and focus of evangelization of bringing people to Jesus Christ, of outreach to the poor, the underserved — that continues,” Suchan said. “And it’s been happening for 175 years.”

Worldwide listening sessions, including at least 50 with different groups in the Buffalo area, have helped church leaders gain valuable insight from different perspectives.

Suchan said recommendations will come from the listening sessions to help guide the Catholic community through the road to renewal, with vibrancy and purpose.

“And with a message that is more exciting and invigorating, and that attracts more people,” Suchan said.

The Diocese is researching how it can better serve the more than 500,000 Catholics in the region with fewer priests and parishioners in the pews.

There are 160 parishes across the Diocese of Buffalo franchise.

The Diocese has 114 active priests, and 104 Diocesan retired priests, of which about 50 still regularly assist at masses with a dozen other religious order priests.

“A critical element to that is the number of clergy that are serving and the fact that that’s a number that’s declining as well,” Suchan said. “So we can’t maintain a 160-location franchise realistically. It’s too big.”

The closure of the Christ the King seminary was a necessary move when the Diocese realized it was a fairly expensive operation to maintain given the number of seminarians, Suchan said.

But Suchan said the Diocese has seminarians pursuing studies at St. Mary’s in Baltimore, the oldest seminary in the country, at a lower cost to the Buffalo Diocese than before. Those pursuing ordination to the permanent diaconate are pursing their studies at St. Bernard’s in Rochester.

“So, we have established relationships with other formation educational institutions who are providing that service for us,” Suchan said. “Regarding the declining number of priests, I mean, they’re aging out. They’re retiring. It’s part of the reason for the renewal.”

Some ideas the Diocese is considering are consolidating some parishes and reducing the number of masses across the 160 churches where there are fewer priests.

Some questions that Suchan said Diocesan leaders have been investigating include, “How many new masses do you need on Sunday? How many of you have to have an 8 o’clock mass? Could you coordinate one 8, one 10 and one 12 mass, and one Saturday vigil mass and get by with fewer priests?”

But the Catholic community may not have a clear path to the road to renewal until the sexual abuse cases are resolved and the Diocese exits bankruptcy. And Suchan estimated it could be another year or two before this chapter can finally be closed.

“This contribution suggestion of a $100 million is to let the creditors know how serious we are about reaching financial settlement,” Suchan said. “Let the court know that we are very serious about reaching financial settlement, and we really would like to put this matter behind everyone, the victims, the Diocese, and move forward.”