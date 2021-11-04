Digital Exclusive: News 4 investigates Starbucks union campaign

(WIVB) — Starbucks workers at three Buffalo-area stores are scheduled to vote on unionizing.

Pro-union workers tell News 4 Investigates they want more of a say about store conditions and wage and benefit packages.

Starbucks claims that while it’s not anti-union, a union is not necessary because of how the company operates.

The vote to unionize or not by mail ballots is due to begin next week.

