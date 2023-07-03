(WIVB) – An Erie County man who records videos in government buildings and publishes them on social media filed two lawsuits over the weekend that accuse a county, a town, a village, and seven law enforcement officers of civil rights violations.

Alden resident Daniel Warmus alleges in the first complaint that Wyoming County, its former sheriff, and three deputies wrongfully detained him on June 24 last year and attempted to restrict access in the county building without suspicion that he committed a crime.

News 4 Investigates reported the Wyoming County incident, which raised questions about whether someone must sign in, thereby identifying themselves before entering a government building.

Warmus posted a video of the encounter on his YouTube channel, “Auditing Erie County,” which shows deputies confronting him about signing in as “Dan Erie County” and not his real name.

Warmus told the deputies that it is a constitutional violation to require visitors to identify themselves on the sign-in sheet as a condition to enter the building.

But the deputies didn’t want to hear Warmus’s legal arguments.

Instead, the deputies attempted to block Warmus from having access to the clerk’s office, where he said he wanted to file a Freedom of Information law request.

When then-Sheriff Greg Rudolph arrived, Warmus pleaded with him to stop the deputies from “causing an illegal detention.”

“Doesn’t look like you’re being detained to me,” responded Rudolph, who announced his retirement in July 2022.

At one point, deputies even locked the door to a hallway that leads to the clerk’s office. One deputy told Warmus to “get a real job.”

“Sheriff, why is the door locked?” Warmus said. “If they are going to allow public services to the public, what is going on here? You guys are violating my rights.”

To which, former Sheriff Rudolph responded, “There’s no rights being violated here.”

Wyoming County officials did not respond to an inquiry for comment. But they have since stopped requiring visitors to sign in before they can enter the government building.

The second complaint alleges two police officers in the Town of Hamburg and one in the Village of Blasdell on July 11 last year searched, patted, handcuffed and detained Warmus on Route 5 without suspicion of a crime.

Video Warmus posted to his YouTube page shows him asking a Hamburg police officer why he was looking to write tickets out of jurisdiction in the City of Lackawanna.

The officer can be heard saying he has jurisdiction for moving violations within 100 yards of his jurisdiction. The Hamburg officer asked Warmus for his driver’s license, but Warmus wanted to know what crime he was suspected of committing.

“I’ll tell you what, I got ID right here,” Warmus said, as he moved to open his truck door.

That’s when the Hamburg officer and an officer from the Village of Blasdell grabbed Warmus from behind and handcuffed him.

“I was going to get my ID,” Warmus said. “What is wrong with you guys? This is an illegal detention.”

Warmus was eventually released with a traffic ticket for parking on the side of the road.

“Here’s the thing, OK,” the Hamburg officer said. “In the future, if you want to come up and talk to me or any other officer, that’s fine, alright, but the first thing that threw me off a little bit was you just sneak up on me, just walking up on my blind spot. So, that just throws me off a little bit. Then you start contending that I’m not doing my job or saying I’m doing things improper…”

But Warmus interrupted him, which led to both arguing whether the officer had jurisdiction to write tickets in that location.

“Regardless, here’s what I’m saying, if you want to have a discussion with me about the propriety of the practices, that’s fine,” the Hamburg officer said. “And I have no problem with that. … Just don’t sneak up on a cop and be confrontational with them, alright? I don’t know if you watch the news about it lately, but cops get killed like every day by random people.”

“Every day, guys?” Warmus said.

“Yeah, literally,” the officer responded.

By starting “Auditing Erie County” more than two years ago, Warmus joined a growing social movement by people seeking to test public servants and law enforcement officers on their free speech rights.

They’ll search public buildings for “Do Not Record” signs and challenge public servants on whether it is a lawful order. They often refuse to identify themselves and provide minimal information about why they are there, usually stating they want to file an open records request. Some, including Warmus, identify themselves as journalists.

Some audits are done without controversy, but the most-watched videos often seem to be ones with arrests, arguments and flaring tempers. Platforms such as YouTube pay by the number of views a video gets.

Courts have ruled there is no expectation of privacy when in public, including in non-restricted areas of government buildings open to the public.

But that’s a hard pill to swallow for some public servants and residents caught in the middle of an audit, who have said they are often awkward, and the people conducting them can be aggressive. Some people protest being recorded without permission. Others call the police believing it’s against the law to be recorded without permission.

Auditors have been accused of baiting police and other public servants into confrontations, but Warmus told WIVB last year that he’s not trying to pick fights or embarrass anyone.

Instead, Warmus said some of his audits have resulted in positive changes, and he sees them as a way to hold government accountable.

Warmus also made a name for himself by participating in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

He was sentenced last year to 45 days in jail and two years of probation for entering the Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack.

In response to complaints, authorities earlier this year tried to prohibit Warmus from recording in government buildings as a condition of his probation.

But a federal judge declined for concern it would violate his First Amendment rights.