BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Erie County deputies and medical professionals at the Holding Center have received letters of commendation for catching an apparent suicide attempt and resuscitating the inmate.

The Erie County Sheriff’s office said that at about 2:30 a.m. on March 17, Deputy Colin Cardinale was on a scheduled tour when he spotted the inmate with “one end of the bedsheet tied around his neck and the other end secured to the bars of his cell gate.”

The sheriff’s office said the deputy cut the sheet from the bars and began CPR on the pulseless, unconscious inmate.

The sheriff’s office said Correctional Health personnel arrived, and continued CPR until the inmate began breathing on his own about a minute later.

The inmate was transferred to the Erie County Medical Center, where the inmate is recovering.

The sheriff’s office said it submitted an attempted suicide report to the NYS Commission of Corrections, which has come down on the sheriff’s office in the past for misreporting suicide attempts under former Sheriff Timothy Howard.

Sheriff John Garcia, who took office in January, wrote letters of commendation for Sergeant Jason Wade, deputies Cardinale and Adam Drew and registered nurse Godwill Fuhnwi.