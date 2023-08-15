BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – News 4 won a prestigious national Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Video on Tuesday, given for our November story on a Niagara Falls cemetery that honors local daredevils.

The story was shot and edited by photographer Dan Holland and reported by investigative reporter Luke Moretti. Chief photographer Chris Broadbent provided drone footage.

“I couldn’t be more proud of Dan and Luke,” General Manager Joe Abouzeid said. “Their hard work is a great example of what our entire team at News 4 does on a daily basis.”

The Murrow Awards are given annually by the Radio Television Digital News Association to local and national news stories that uphold the RTDNA Code of Ethics, demonstrate technical expertise and exemplify the importance and impact of journalism as a service to the community.

The winners will be honored at the Edward R. Murrow Awards Gala on Oct. 9 at Gotham Hall in New York City.

Moretti said the story idea came to him several years ago while reporting a piece on “death cafés” — forums for interested parties to come together over pastries and coffee to ask questions, share theories and discuss their fears surrounding death.

At one gathering, Moretti said Oakwood Cemetery’s director of operations, Tim Baxter, mentioned they had a section dedicated to daredevils. The idea piqued Moretti’s interested, but he knew they’d have to find creative ways to tell the story of a cemetery. Historical photos from the Niagara Falls (N.Y.) Public Library helped bring the past to life on screen.

“As journalists, Dan and Luke put their heart and soul into every story, going the extra mile to make sure every element moves the piece forward in a purposeful way,” News Director Josh Roy said. “I am delighted to see that the hard work of Dan and Luke was recognized by their peers in the industry.”