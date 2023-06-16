Philosophy professor Stephen Kershnar alleges in the federal lawsuit that the university celebrated his distinguished career until his comments on whether pedophilia is physically or emotionally harmful went viral on social media. After that, Kershnar said university leaders banished him from campus.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Philosophy professor Stephen Kershnar has not taught since his unpopular views on pedophilia went viral on social media.

The distinguished professor, who was bestowed with SUNY’s highest academic honor in 2014, saw his career flash before his eyes when the comments he made on the off-campus podcast were anonymously posted on Twitter.

SUNY Fredonia President Stephen Kolison quickly condemned Kershnar’s views and launched an investigation.

But Kershnar alleges in a federal civil rights lawsuit filed, Monday that 16 months have passed without a word from university leaders about the investigation’s findings. His lawsuit seeks damages and his return to campus to teach.

“Four hundred and ninety-one days later (and counting), and long after the social-media tempest subsided, Kershnar remains exiled from the classroom on President Kolison’s orders,” Kershnar’s lawsuit alleges.

SUNY Fredonia officials did not respond to a request for comment.

Kershnar’s lawsuit states that the professor’s provocative views are a staple of his distinguished career and protected by the First Amendment.

Kershnar has authored 10 books, including titles such as “Pedophilia and Adult-Child Sex: A Philosophical Analysis” and “Does the Pro-Life Worldview Make Sense? Abortion, Hell, and Violence Against Abortion Doctors.”

University officials even celebrated his willingness to challenge social norms and take unpopular views on uncomfortable subject matter, Kershnar alleges in the lawsuit.

But it all vanished shortly after his comments on the off-campus podcast were posted without context on Twitter, his lawsuit alleges.

An anonymous Twitter account posted short snippets of Kershnar’s hours-long appearances on the Brain in a Vat podcast in 2020, with a message that the professor had questioned widely held social norms that it’s wrong for an adult to have sex with a child.

The clips included Kershnar questioning statutory rape laws and whether pedophilia is physically or emotionally harmful.

Another Twitter user with a larger following posted additional snippets of Kershnar’s podcast comments and academic work, and tagged the university’s president with the comment, “Hi @DrKolison, it appears you have a problem at your university.”

The professor’s philosophical views triggered public outrage. Online petitions surfaced that demanded Kershnar be fired at the public university.

The lawsuit alleges university leaders quickly folded under that pressure, instead of defending Kershnar’s right to free speech.

Kershnar said university leaders told him his removal from campus was a safety precaution, but they would never explain the threats or concerns.

Put another way, his banishment from campus was “an instance of a heckler’s veto,” and the claimed safety concerns “were mere pretexts to mothball a professor whose questions earned the ire of state legislators, donors, the public, and the university’s president,” Kershnar’s lawsuit alleges.

Kershnar states SUNY Fredonia assigned him to do work that did not require his presence on campus, and he was instructed to have no contact with students or faculty during the investigation.

“Yet, instead of allowing Kershnar to teach online – let alone in a classroom, where he belongs – Defendants are requiring him to design online teaching modules, adding insult to injury,” Kershnar alleges in the lawsuit.

The controversy surrounding Kershnar has waned. Therefore, university leaders cannot justify his exile from campus, Kershnar charges in the lawsuit.

“It is not reasonably likely that public opposition to Kershnar’s speech will cause disruption 16 months after the controversy,” Kershnar’s lawsuit states.

Kershnar was not on the fall 2023 semester faculty and remains suspended.