Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Buffalo
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Call 4 Action
NY Capitol News
Around New York
D.C. Bureau
National
4 the Web Exclusive
The Highest Honor
What’s Trending
Mel’s Mutts
Health
Top Stories
Four arrested following an incident at Williamsville senior living facility
Top Stories
Niagara Falls gets millions for wastewater treatment plant
“A Quiet Place 2” filming causes buzz in WNY
Amherst wins ruling for vacant convenience store lot
BPD “making progress” on weekend killing of local teenager
4 Warn Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Marine Forecast
Canadian Conditions
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Sabres
UB Bulls
Scholar Athlete
Community
Contests
Events Calendar
Wake Up! Birthdays
East Side Festival
Fill the Backpack
Buffalo Now
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Live Stream
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Report It!
Found It On 4
About Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Search
Search
Search
Recalls
16 dog food brands may cause heart disease in pets, FDA warns
Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal
Hunt’s tomato paste cans recalled due to mold concern
Tyson recalls chicken strips due to metal fears
Wegmans issues a recall for its cauliflower rice due to E.coli concerns
More Recalls Headlines
Salmonella outbreak that prompted egg recall sickens more people
Steak products recalled due to possible bone contamination
Stella Artois recalling beer that may contain ‘particles of glass’
Wegmans recalls sushi sauce over allergy concern
Hair dryers recalled over burn hazards
Harley recalls nearly 175K bikes because brakes can fail
Dunkirk company announces recall of hundreds of cream bars
FDA: Massive recall issued for Mann Packing vegetables
KIND chocolate bars recalled over undeclared walnuts
Bush Brothers recall baked beans over defective cans
Don't Miss
Battle For Bentley
Staggering honors continue for David Bellavia
Bellavia’s grandfather, a WWII vet, beams with pride as he’s honored with Medal of Honor
Over more than three decades, WNY woman has made a difference in thousands of children’s lives
Kwik-Fill owner accuses Amherst of trying to ‘steal’ property
Three Buffalo families’ lives changed differently by same burst of gunfire
Wine woes: Sabres fan files lawsuit over wine pours at KeyBank Center