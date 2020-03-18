1  of  2
Breaking News
Case of coronavirus in Niagara County contracted by 42-year-old woman with compromised immune system More than 1,300 cases of coronavirus confirmed in NY
Closings
There are currently 387 active closings. Click for more details.

Recall issued for two Wegmans-branded salmon products

Recalls

by: WROC

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two products sold in Wegmans are being recalled due to potential health hazards.

Raw Seafoods, Inc is initiating a recall of two Wegmans branded salmon products due to an undeclared wheat allergen.

The recalled products are:

  • Wegmans Ginger Salmon, Oven Safe – 6474
  • Wegmans Salmon Teriyaki, Oven Safe – 6408

Consumers who have purchased the designated products are instructed to return the products to their place of purchase. Consumers may contact the company at 508-673-0111 Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Fish Fry

Trending Stories

Don't Miss