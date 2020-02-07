Risk of falling prompts Infantino to recall infant carriers

(WIVB) — Due to a fall hazard, Infantino is recalling some of their infant carriers.

No injuries have been reported as of Friday morning, but the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says the buckles on the carriers can break, posing a fall hazard for babies.

About 14,000 of the following units were recalled on Thursday:

Product Lot Code Go Forward 4-in-1 Evolved Ergonomic Carrier 2018 0619 Go Forward 4-in-1 Evolved Ergonomic Carrier 2018 0719 Flip Front2back Carrier 2018 0719 Up Close Newborn Carrier 2018 0719

Those looking to get a free replacement can contact Infantino at 800-840-4916 on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. (PT) or email recall@infantino.com.