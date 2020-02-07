Closings
Risk of falling prompts Infantino to recall infant carriers

Recalls

(WIVB) — Due to a fall hazard, Infantino is recalling some of their infant carriers.

No injuries have been reported as of Friday morning, but the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says the buckles on the carriers can break, posing a fall hazard for babies.

About 14,000 of the following units were recalled on Thursday:

ProductLot Code
Go Forward 4-in-1 Evolved Ergonomic Carrier2018 0619
Go Forward 4-in-1 Evolved Ergonomic Carrier2018 0719
Flip Front2back Carrier2018 0719
Up Close Newborn Carrier2018 0719

Those looking to get a free replacement can contact Infantino at 800-840-4916 on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. (PT) or email recall@infantino.com.

