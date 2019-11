(WIVB) — Wegmans is recalling its Veggie Power Blend and Tofu Shiitake Slaw.

This is due to the potential of the products being contaminated with Listeria.

They were sold on the Self-Serve Cold Bar between September 29 and November 4.

Customers may return these products to the Service Desk for a full refund.

For more information, Wegmans can be reached at 1(855) 934-3663 on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. or 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.