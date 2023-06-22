LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Neither state nor City of Lockport officials have ever inspected the boat ride at the Lockport cave, where one person died and 11 others were injured on June 12, when the boat capsized. But News 4 learned that government leaders had concerns about the safety and oversight of the ride in the 1970s, when the project was proposed.

Before the Lockport Cave and Underground Boat Ride ran its first tour in June 1976, James McCann was in city hall scratching his head over who would be responsible for ensuring the ride was safe and in good working order.

McCann, who was the building inspector for the City of Lockport from 1972 through 2009, was not sure who had the answer. The state had three code books when the project was proposed, McCann said, and none had rules for boats, caves, or tunnels.

“When we went into that project, it was something new to everybody,” said McCann, who now serves as the building inspector for the Town of Cambria. “People were just curious who would be in charge of seeing that everything was done properly in the cave.”

Unsure of the answer, McCann called the state.

“But just in case, I called Albany down at the State Department and they confirmed the exact same thing … that it doesn’t exist in that code. It was not in our jurisdiction, it really was not a structure, and it’s something we would not have control over.”

Indeed, the city’s response to News 4 Investigates’ Freedom of Information Law request last week lacked any record of the attraction being inspected or cited for code violations, despite being in business for nearly five decades.

McCann said he remembers the state had an agency in mind at the time, but oversight was never dished out to any state or federal agency.

“It just slipped right by,” McCann said, and he doesn’t remember the topic coming up again while working for the city. “Wasn’t something anybody had control over.”

After a call from News 4, Lockport Police confirmed a similar incident happened in 2015, but no case report was ever filed because no injuries were reported. Instead, an incident report was filed in the department. A tour boat carrying passengers from what is now called Our Lady of Victory capsized, sending Sheri Scavone’s son into water. He was 15-years-old at the time. News 4 spoke to her previously about her safety concerns.

“To find out that none of the safety elements are in place and no one is actually… there’s no oversight over this is pretty appalling,” Scavone said.

How do we make sure something like this doesn’t happen again?

In response to the tragedy, Gov. Kathy Hochul said she will propose legislation that grants the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Tourism Preservation the authority over commercial tourism boats that operate in caves.

“The Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation has the tools to keep us safe and this legislation will ensure they have the legal authority to use these to keep passengers safe on boats in caves,” Hochul said, in a prepared statement last week.

The Lockport Cave and Underground Boat Ride remains closed after an inspection last week found unsafe electrical issues, including exposed wires underwater.

Authorities continue to investigate the incident. The Occupational and Health Administration also inspected the attraction, but the case remains open without citations.

Thomas P. Callahan, a co-owner of the Lockport Cave and Under Ground Boat Ride and the Niagara Zipper zip line, did not return numerous messages seeking comment.

Last week’s tragedy resulted in some asking if the nearby zip line attraction over the Erie Canal is inspected.

Most rides, including those at fairs and roaming carnivals, get inspected by the state Department of Labor through its ride safe NY program. But the database did not have any inspection report for the Niagara Zipper.

In response to a Freedom of Information Law request from News 4 Invesitgates, DOL officials confirmed Thursday that the Niagara Zipper passed inspection on July 6, 2022, but the report was not in the database because of a “technical issue.”

The DOL said Callahan’s permit to operate the zip line expires at the end of July.

***