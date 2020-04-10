IRS to add “Get My Payment” portal to website by next week to check status of CARES Act payment

FILE – This April 13, 2014, file photo shows the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) headquarters building in Washington. 2019 was another tough year for the IRS, according to a new federal report. Burdened with years of budget cuts and a recent increase in workload to implement a new tax law, the IRS struggled to deliver on its mission in the past fiscal year. The annual report from the Office of Taxpayer Advocate found that in the 2019 fiscal year, among other problems, the agency failed to collect billions in unpaid taxes. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)

(WIVB) – The IRS plans to have a “Get My Payment” portal operational on their website by April 17, according to Congressman Brian Higgins’ office.

The portal, which will be located here, will allow people to check on the status of their payments and /or update their direct deposit information.

The IRS is set to begin sending payments through the CARES Act to Americans via direct deposit next week. Those receiving direct deposits include taxpayers who provided direct deposit information to the IRS in their 2018 and/or 2019 tax returns, Social Security retirement and Social Security Disability Insurance beneficiaries, and those receiving Railroad Retirement benefits. Those payments will be made automatically for many.

The Treasury is currently not providing automatic payments to some Americans who do not file tax returns. People falling into this category may include those receiving Supplemental Security Income (SSI) or disabled veteran benefits.

At this time, those who fall into these categories should file on the IRS website here.

The IRS will disburse a $1,200 payment to every eligible adult ($2,400 for joint filers), plus an additional $500 per dependent child under 17. If you are a student over the age of 17 and claimed as a dependent, you will be ineligible to receive the direct stimulus payment at this time.