It’s a busy festival weekend in WNY

This weekend is one of the Buffalo area’s busiest festival weekends.

The Taste of Buffalo- America’s largest two-day food festival- is Saturday and Sunday in Niagara Square and is expected to draw 450,000 people.

The first-ever East Side Festival is at the Central Terminal on Saturday.

There are plenty of festivals happening elsewhere in WNY as well- here’s a list.

West Seneca

Queen of Heaven Carnival, Seneca Street at Mill Road

This annual carnival has been a WNY tradition since 1982.

5 p.m. to midnight Friday, noon to midnight Saturday, noon to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Live music, rides, featured dinners, beer tent, specialty food vendors.

Admission is free.

Varysburg

Jam in the Valley, 1629 Route 20A

This four-day country music festival is expected to attract 10,000 people!

Check out the lineup and find tickets here.

Buffalo

8th Annual Buffalo Bookfest, WNY BookArts Center, 468 Washington St.

12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Demonstrations and workshops, $5 tee shirt screen printing, artist and vendor fair.

Admission is free.

Click here for more information.

Tonawanda

Canalfest of the Tonawandas kicks off Sunday and runs through July 21. Opening ceremonies are at noon on the Renaissance Bridge.

Food, entertainment, music, nightly events. Click here for more information.

Blasdell

29th Annual Macedonian Festival, Sts. Cyril and Methody Macedonian Orthodox Church, 4785 Lake Ave.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Macedonian dancers will perform at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday. Traditional food, live music, cultural exhibits.

Click here for more information.

Lockport

Sweet Chalk Fest, downtown Lockport

Saturday and Sunday, Local and national artists will use chalk to turn sidewalks and parking lots into 3D works of art.

Click here for more information.

Olcott

If it’s a pirate’s life for you, this is your festival.

Krull Park, 6108 E Lake Road.

6 p.m. to midnight Friday, noon to midnight Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Pirate performances, beer tent, entertainment, food, rides, midway games. Pirate parade at noon on Saturday, pirate costume contest Saturday and Sunday.

Click here for more information.

Batavia

180th Genesee County Fair

Genesee County Fairgrounds, 5056 East Main Road

Preview night Friday from 4 p.m. to midnight

Saturday- 9 a.m. to midnight

Sunday- 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday July 19 and Saturday July 20 – 9 a.m. to midnight

Food, midway, and plenty of events.

$5 per car load.

Did we miss any festivals? Send your events to newsroom@wivb.com.