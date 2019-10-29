It’s ‘claytime’: New ceramics studio is open in Kenmore

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) – Years ago, Jodi Selin was Amanda Schober’s college ceramics teacher.

“I could tell her passion- she was one of my favorite teachers,” Schober said.

The pair have come full circle, opening up an all-inclusive ceramics studio together in the Village of Kenmore last month.

Terra Clay Studio, 2954 Delaware Ave., offers classes for all levels, ranging from beginner to experienced.

“We wanted to create a classroom experience like no other- something where people can continue to learn and grow and develop different bodies of work over time,” Selin said. “It’s a real classroom experience without having to enroll in a college.”

“The idea was to be accessible to people right off the street in the Village of Kenmore,” Schober added. “We want anyone who has an interest in clay to be able to just come in and start working.”

Terra Clay Studio offers a six-week “Core Clay Studio” class, “Try It” classes, where students can be introduced to the potters’ wheel and simple handbuilding techniques, classes for teens and kids, and date night classes.

Students can take home their creations, ranging from utilitarian (cups, bowls, vases) to experimental artwork pieces.

“It’s really anything that your imagination can push you toward,’ Selin said. “People usually bring in ideas and we’ll work with them to try and figure it out.”

Selin has been teaching clay for about 20 years.

“It’s something I’ve loved my whole life,” Selin said. “I not only love it because of what I make for the community, but I really love it for the process of making it- it’s decompression time.”

Schober, whose background is in design, said that opening the ceramics studio has allowed her to take something that was a hobby for her into a career.

“The opportunity to work with people and show people what I’ve learned along the way is so gratifying,” Schober said. “To see someone come in and not now how to work with clay at all, and then you see them catch the bug and they all of a sudden improve dramatically, there’s a joy and excitement that touches me.”

