“It’s devastation”: South Buffalo homes flooded after snowmelt, heavy rain

SOUTH BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The recent rain, fluctuating temperatures and all the snow is leaving some communities overwhelmed.

For families along Pritchard Street in South Buffalo, it was a long day Friday as they were forced to clean up. The storm brought flood water into their yards, and – for some – into their home.

Donna Mazzu said it sounded like the Niagara Falls in her home Thursday night. The water that had built up around her home had found its way inside.

“It looked like we were in the middle of the lake and you didn’t know where anybody’s property ended or started and the water was just rushing in. There was nothing you could do to stop it,” Mazzu said. “Some of us called 911; I called several times. Nobody came to rescue us, nobody came to help us get out of our homes.”

When Mazzu purchased the house, the insurance company told her she was not in a flood zone and therefore did not need coverage. She’s now planning on moving out of the place she’s called home for the last eight years.

“I couldn’t do this again. I can’t do it again mentally because it’s overwhelming,” Mazzu said. “It was devastation – devastation at its finest.”

On Friday, just hours after the rain and snow stopped, garbage bags and discarded furniture were stacked in front of the houses on Pritchard.

City of Buffalo officials say much of the flooding in that area was caused by a backup in the storm sewers.

“When the river gets so high, it over tops the weirs and it bypasses the back water gate systems,” said Oluwole McFoy, General Manager of the Buffalo Sewer Authority. “This is one of those things we’re seeking to address, but it’s sometimes that battle against Mother Nature. We don’t end up on the winning end.”

Mazzu works for a construction company; her coworkers spent the day Friday drying her basement. They were back again early Saturday continuing the clean up efforts. But Mazzu told News 4 it’s her neighbors who don’t have that same luxury she’s thinking of after this storm.