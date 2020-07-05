It’s going to be a hot week in WNY- here’s where you can keep cool

(WIVB) – As Western New York prepares for an intense heat wave this week, many area pools and splash pads are open.

With temperatures expected to be well above average-hitting the 90s- many people will need a way to cool off.

Splash pads are open at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park, Centennial Park, and Roosevelt Park in Buffalo.

The two pools in the Town of Tonawanda are open, but only to Ken-Ton residents. You must have an access card to get in.

Splash parks will be open until 7 p.m. this week.

In Amherst, the Clearfield and North Forest pools will open Monday. You’ll need an ID card and a reservation. People must wear a mask as they enter the facilities and at any time you’re not in the pool or on the deck.

There also won’t be any chairs or benches available.

The heat and humidity forecasted for this week can be dangerous for vulnerable groups, including seniors.

The senior center at 291 Ensminger Road in the Town of Tonawanda will open as a cooling center this week.

People will get their temperature checked when they arrive.