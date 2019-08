(WIVB)– It’s a great day to beat the heat with a delicious treat.

Today is National Soft Serve Ice Cream Day!

Fun fact, the secret ingredient behind soft serve ice cream is air.

According to the Smithsonian Institution, that’s what brings out the creamy texture.

More than a few people claim to have created the dessert, but we know people around the world have been enjoying this delicacy since the 1940s.