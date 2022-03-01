(WIVB) — Across Western New York Wednesday, students and staff will be able to walk into school without a face mask for the first time in nearly two years.

“It’s time to lift this and make it a personal decision,” said Niagara Falls City Schools Superintendent Mark Laurrie. “It’s time to put this phase of the pandemic behind us. It’s time to begin living with the reality that we’re going to have to continue good health practices, monitor numbers and continue the things that we’ve learned.”

Gov. Kathy Hochul dropped the statewide mandate over the weekend, ultimately giving the districts freedom to decide whether to enforce mask-wearing or not.

“I think it’s fair to say that the perspective of the state is that it’s time for us in schools to operate as normally as we can,” said Hamburg Central School District Superintendent Michael Cornell.

In a complete reversal of their initial decision to keep the mandate in place, Buffalo Public Schools announced late Tuesday night they are no longer requiring face masks inside district buildings effective Wednesday.

But infectious disease expert Dr. Thomas Russo said there is a population that should continue to wear their mask inside school buildings.

“Although the risk of getting COVID with the falling number of cases is low, it’s still not zero, so there are certain individuals that will need to continue to be cautious: students, staff and teachers that are unvaccinated, immunocompromised,” Dr. Russo said.

On Tuesday, the State Health Department released updated guidance. In addition to school buildings, masks are no longer required on buses.

Districts across the state have also received 20 million at home testing kits as this new policy rolls out.