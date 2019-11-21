“It’s time that we do something”: Hamburg officials look to state and feds for storm damage relief

Halloween’s high winds and heavy rains led to significant damage along the Lake Erie shoreline, but many say it was the last straw.

Hamburg residents met with local officials Wednesday night to talk about what can be done to prevent this from happening again.

“We want to know the extent of damage they suffered and how well we did in clean up efforts to help them out,” said Town Supervisor James Shaw. “Secondly, we want to be better prepared for what will surely be another storm.”

Shaw says the town is now looking for funding from the state and the federal government. He’s concerned the area won’t meet the requirements for FEMA aid, he says he’s hopeful the state can supply the money to prevent future damage.

“The town doesn’t have the resources,” he explained. “We need our state government and federal help and grants. We don’t have the resources. So we will do all that we can to coordinate the help.”

Officials say FEMA officials were surveying the town yesterday. Shaw says he’s hopeful once they see the amount of damage the properties along the shoreline faced, people will see some federal funding relief.