Jack Eichel reflects on current events

Buffalo Sabres’ Jack Eichel (9) prepares for a face-off during the second period of the team’s NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Jack Eichel took time Monday afternoon to speak with the media via phone interview to reflect on the current events.

Eichel was open about being completely unsure on what the future holds for the league, saying it’s much bigger than hockey with the entire world not knowing what is going to happen next. Eichel expressed his concern about being away from the game for several months and says a worst-case scenario would be just jumping into the playoffs.

Eichel used a majority of the call to express the main focus which was staying in a good state of health and remaining in a good positive place, rather than just rushing into the season, “There’s a lot more at stake rather than just hockey.” Eichel says the rink has been closed and he hasn’t been on the ice, however, Jack said he has a gym at his house and has done daily video calls with his trainers to stay sharp and keep his body feeling good just in case it’s time to play.

The Sabres organization has been in constant contact with all of the players including Eichel and making sure the players are doing well physically and mentally.

Eichel also confirmed he is human just like everyone else and that he has watched the movie, Tiger King which has made its viral rounds, Eichel said: “there are only so many hours in the day you can work out.” Jack also mentioned he has been reading several books including David Goggins autobiography.

Eichel also mentioned he has been in quarantine in Buffalo and decided it’s the best decision to stay here until things settle down.