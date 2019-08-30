Jackson leads Bills past Vikings with 4th quarter comeback in preseason finale

Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyree Jackson throws a pass during the first half of the team’s NFL preseason football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Orchard Park, N.Y., Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Last year, AJ McCarron led a fourth quarter comeback in the preseason finale against the Bears.

This year, it was former UB standout quarterback Tyree Jackson leading the charge as he helped cap off a 21-point fourth quarter rally, connecting with David Sills for the game-winning touchdown in a 27-23 comeback win over the Vikings.

Trailing 23-6 in the fourth quarter and looking to charge into the end zone, Jackson fumbled while trying to leap over defenders and fumbled. Receiver Victor Bolden jumped on top of the loose ball to help pull Buffalo within 23-13.

Marcus Murphy added a 79-yard punt return for a touchdown with 3:21 to play in the game, as the Bills closed to within 23-20.

After a short punt by Minnesota, Jackson went to work and marched the Bills inside the red zone.

He’d connect with Sills for an eight yard score with 13 seconds left in the game to secure the win.

Eddie Yarbrough, who was battling for one of the back-up jobs at defensive end, shined in the final game of the preseason, recording 10 tackles which included two stops behind the line of scrimmage.

Bills brass now has some touch roster decisions to make, especially at wide receiver and among the offensive line, as they have to trim the roster down to 53-players head of Saturday’s 4 p.m. deadline.

With the preseason is officially over there was more good news for the Bills.

Center Mitch Morse, who was signed as a free agent in the offseason, has cleared concussion protocol.

General Manager Brandon Beane made the announcement during the third quarters of the Bills’ 23-20 loss to the Vikings in the preseason finale Friday night at New Era Field.

Morse has been in concussion protocol since training camp. Beane added the veteran center has been practicing for the past week.